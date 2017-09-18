Mercedes 1957

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Mercedes Benz 190 SL Roadster 1957 running and driving condition This is a running and driving condition 1957 MB 190SL with Holland title. Imported in Holland beginning of the nineties from California. Car has no rust, engine runs good, chrome nice, paint old but mostly ok, interior nice, softtop very good. Car has not run for the last 3 years. Good car to drive as is or for light restoration (paintjob and some small cosmetics). We can deliver the car fully roadworthy at a little extra cost. Car has Holland title. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.