Mercedes 1956

POA
car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Mercedes Benz 190SL 1956 restored in very good condition Very beautiful restored 1956 Mercedes Benz 190SL in Silbergrau with darkblue leather interior and darkblue mohair sofftop. Including hardtop. Lot of history with the car. This 190SL even has it’s original 3rd place in the back.

Accessories

left-hand-drive mercedes 1956 hardtop leather restored german petrol

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308182
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > Mercedes
  • Year
    1956
Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

