2016 Mercedes-Benz G Class G63 [571] 5dr Tip Auto, 1 Owner, Huge Specification to include Sunroof, Harmon Kardon Audio, 20inch Alloys, Reverse Camera, Privacy Glass, Comand, Bluetooth, Heated and Cooled Seats.

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale beautifully presented Mercedes Benz G Class G63 AMG. Finished in Obsidian Black with Full Black Designo Perforated Leather Upholstery, Alcantara Roof Lining and Piano Black Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include, 20" Double Spoke AMG Alloys, Comand Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Sports Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Heated and Cooled Electric Front Seats with Drivers and Passenger Memory, DAB Radio with ipod Connection, Harmon Kardon Surround Sound and Audio Steaming, Electric Steering Colum, Electric Folding Mirrors, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LED Day Time Running Lights, Running Boards, Privacy Glass, and much more. Also benefiting from a full Mercedes Benz service history, two Keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the UK so you can buy w