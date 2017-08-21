Specification MAKE Mercedes-Benz MODEL G63 COLOUR Obsidian Black Metallic YEAR 2015/65 MILEAGE 13300 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional Mercedes-Benz G63. Finished in Obsidian Black with Perforated Black Leather. (2016 Model Year Car with 571 BHP ). STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser, COMAND Navigation System, Electronic Stability Control, Tilting Sliding Sunroof, DAB Radio, Harman Kardon Sound System, Eco Start/Stop Function, Seat Comfort Package, Exterior Styling Package, Load Protection Package, Front Parking Sensors, Rear Parking Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Running Boards, Privacy Glass, Piano Black Gloss Wood, LED Daytime Running Boards, Chrome Door Sills, Electrically Adjustable Memory Front Seats, Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Seats. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Entertainment System inc Rear Entertainment. 20' AMG 5 Spoke Design Alloys Painted Black, TV Tuner. TRANSMISSION 7 G-Tronic Automatic ENGINE CAPACITY 5461 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 571 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 322 PRICE £107,850 Interested in vehicle ×
mercedes benz g63 black alloy-wheels airbag black-leather cruise-control heated-seats immobiliser metallic parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof television leather black-interior german petrol g-class dark-interior
The Foundry, 26 High Street, Bramley
Bramley, GU5 0HB, Surrey
United Kingdom
