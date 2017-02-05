20" AMG 5-Spoke Design Alloys, Rear Seat Entertainment, Electric Tilting/Sliding Sunroof, Distronic, Seat Comfort Pack, TV Tuner, Blind Spot Assist, Rear View Camera, Telephone Pre-Wiring With Hands Free Facility, Privacy Glass, Protective Grill For Headlights, Heated Wind Screen, Tow Bar, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Floor Mats, Rear Bottle Holder, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Harmon Kardon Surround Sound System, COMAND Online With Media Interface, Bluetooth, Parktronic, DAB Radio, AMG Speed shift Plus 7G-Tronic Gearbox, Eco Start/Stop Function, Exterior Styling package (Spare Wheel Cover in Stainless Steel with Three Dimensional Mercedes-Benz Star, Running Boards Left & Right), Chrome Package (Chrome Trim For Gearshift Lever Frame, Luggage Compartment Door Sill Panel In Chrome, Radiator Grille With Chrome Highlights, Speaker Grille Surround In Front Doors), Black Leather Designo Upholstery, Roof Liner In Anthracite/Alcantara, Designo Black Piano Trim, Steering Wheel In Designo Black.
romans international 2013 mercedes g63 amg grey alcantara alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth harmon-kardon privacy-glass sunroof television tow-bar hands-free leather black-interior fast german petrol g-class dark-interior
