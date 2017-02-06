car description

This 2005 Mercedes-Benz G55 AMG is a highly sought after truck. Black on black with 106k miles. Very clean inside and out. These trucks are relatively scarce on the market and this one wears the most desirable color combination. Incredibly powerful supercharged 5.5 Liter V8 creating a monstrous 469 horses and 516 pound-feet of torque. The hand-built AMG 5.5-liter supercharged V-8 offers one of the most muscular-sounding V-8s youll ever hear. A very sharp truck for only $34,500