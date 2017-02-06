loading Loading please wait....
2005 Mercedes-Benz G55 AMG

$34,500 (£28,196.85)
car description

This 2005 Mercedes-Benz G55 AMG is a highly sought after truck. Black on black with 106k miles. Very clean inside and out. These trucks are relatively scarce on the market and this one wears the most desirable color combination. Incredibly powerful supercharged 5.5 Liter V8 creating a monstrous 469 horses and 516 pound-feet of torque. The hand-built AMG 5.5-liter supercharged V-8 offers one of the most muscular-sounding V-8s youll ever hear. A very sharp truck for only $34,500

Accessories

2005 mercedes benz g55 amg black supercharge v8 fast german petrol g-class

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235146
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > G55
  • Year
    2005
  • Mileage
    106 mi
24-30 46th Street
Astoria, 11103, New York
United States

