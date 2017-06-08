Mercedes-Benz G Class G350d Tip Auto, 19 Inch Black AMG Alloy Wheels, Exterior Styling Package, Running Boards, Stainless Steel Spare Wheel Cover, Comand Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Heated Electric Front Seats, Towbar, Heated Rear S

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is excited to offer this beautifully presented one owner from new Mercedes-Benz G350 D 4Matic. Finished in special order Designo Mystic Blue Metallic complimented with Full Black Leather Upholstery and finished with Anthracite Poplar Wood Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include 19" Black AMG Alloy Wheels, Exterior Styling Package consisting of Running Boards, Spare Wheel Cover in Stainless Steel, Tow Bar, Comand Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Multi-Function Leather Sports Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Heated Electric Front Seats with Driver and Passenger Memory, Heated Rear Seats, DAB with iPod Connection, Harmon Kardon Surround Sound, Privacy Glass, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights plus much more. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who