loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes E350 Bluetec Convertible

Compare this car
£27,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Black Hide with Contrasting Silver Stitching Turned Aluminium Trim Electric Heated Seats with 4 Way Adjustment Air Scarf Multi Function Steering Wheel Cruise Control DAB Radio CD with SD Memory Card Slot Bluetooth Telephone Command (Navigation) Linguatronic (Voice Command) Comes with Private Registration Number Front & Rear Parking Distance Control 19″ AMG Alloy Wheels Full Mercedes Benz Service History.

Accessories

mercedes e350 bluetec convertible black alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats sat-nav 2015 hands-free leather black-interior german petrol e-class dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310644
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > E350
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    10800 mi
Email Dealer >>

Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed