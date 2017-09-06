Black Hide with Contrasting Silver Stitching Turned Aluminium Trim Electric Heated Seats with 4 Way Adjustment Air Scarf Multi Function Steering Wheel Cruise Control DAB Radio CD with SD Memory Card Slot Bluetooth Telephone Command (Navigation) Linguatronic (Voice Command) Comes with Private Registration Number Front & Rear Parking Distance Control 19″ AMG Alloy Wheels Full Mercedes Benz Service History.
mercedes e350 bluetec convertible black alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats sat-nav 2015 hands-free leather black-interior german petrol e-class dark-interior
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom
