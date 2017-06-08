car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Mercedes-Benz 280C coupe 1972, restored, in Topcondition 1972 Mercedes-Benz 280C (W114), coupe. The car is in a top restored condition. Beautiful green paint, original wheels and a very beautiful grey leather interior, a really great combination. The car has the original DOHC 2746 CC 6 in line 180 HP engine and an automatic gearbox which makes this car drive great. When you are looking for a Mercedes Benz W114 in Topcondition, this car is a good choice. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.