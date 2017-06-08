loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

1977 Mercedes Benz 350SL, 46,000 miles from new, 1 owner

Map

car description

Attractively finished in Astral Silver with Correct contrasting houndstooth black and white interior One owner and just 46,000 recorded miles since new Fitted with Security Tracker Fantastic fully documented history file including all handbooks, tax discs, MoTs and invoices Service History Booklet with 4 correct service interval stamps Soft and Hard Tops Original Mercedes Benz First Aid Kit Original Radiomobile Push Button Radio Cassette Player Recently recommissioned after 5 year storage and benefiting from a fresh MoT and full service Possibly the best original unmolested car we have had in the last few years

Accessories

1977 mercedes benz 350 sl 46000 mile new 1-owner hardtop tracker german petrol r107 r-class

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409367
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > E220
  • Year
    1977
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Brighton, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!