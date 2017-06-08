1977 Mercedes Benz 350SL, 46,000 miles from new, 1 owner

car description

Attractively finished in Astral Silver with Correct contrasting houndstooth black and white interior One owner and just 46,000 recorded miles since new Fitted with Security Tracker Fantastic fully documented history file including all handbooks, tax discs, MoTs and invoices Service History Booklet with 4 correct service interval stamps Soft and Hard Tops Original Mercedes Benz First Aid Kit Original Radiomobile Push Button Radio Cassette Player Recently recommissioned after 5 year storage and benefiting from a fresh MoT and full service Possibly the best original unmolested car we have had in the last few years