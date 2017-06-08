loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz E Class

car description

Variant: 3.0 E280 CDI Sport 7G-Tronic 5dr

Accessories

Metallic Grey, Stunning Car. Full History, 1 owner, Full service history, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Tinted Glass, Rain Sensor, Computer (Driver Information System), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels (18in), Paint Metallic, Upholstery Cloth/Leather. 5 seats, TMS Motor Group is an award winning family owned and run business located within the heart of the Midlands. , At TMS we like to differentiate ourselves from other motor dealerships by working to ensure that we consistently exceed our customers’ expectations. We offer a unique personal service delivered with care and quality that makes us stand out from the crowd. , The team at TMS are all highly trained and between them have many years of experience. We ensure all our cars are prepared to the highest of standards and are supplied with a comprehensive warranty for your guaranteed peace of mind., Tailored finance packages are available on all our stock, just visit our website for more details., Think TMS for all your motoring needs!, £8,900

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403177
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > E Class
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    KV09HRE
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    78280 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
£8,900

Trinity Marina,Hinckley,Coventry Road
LE10 0NF
United Kingdom

