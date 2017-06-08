Mercedes-Benz > E Class

car description

FOR SALE

A sublime Mercedes-Benz E240 Elegance with just 44,074 miles and one owner.



EQUIPMENT

Elegance Package, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), ABS with brake assist (BAS), front occupant airbags, front sidebags, passenger safety cell, heat insulating glass, comfort seat belts, automatic air conditioning, heated screen wash system, electric adjust rear headrests, Speedtronic cruise control, multi-function steering wheel, service interval display, warning triangle, tool roll. Factory options; Metallic paint, MB Lex interior, electric driver’s seat and memory, heated front seats. Dealer options; Tailored floor mat set.



EXTERIOR

This luxurious and desirable E240 Elegance is finished in glorious Brilliant Silver Metallic, (Code 744). The stunning paintwork simply gleams with a bright gloss shine and superb finish to really enhance the imposing presence of this executive saloon. Only very light blemishes can be seen upon close inspection, and worthy of mention are small touched in loading marks to the rear bumper and a very light paint rub to the nearside rear corner. The beautifully made trim sections, glass lights and badges are pristine. The striking front grille and prominent Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star remind you of the makers legacy. The original supplying Mercedes Benz dealer number plates and rear screen sticker remain fitted. Truly representative of a one owner, garaged and cossetted example having covered just 44,074 miles from new, this example is far superior to the usual offerings and one for future preservation.



INTERIOR

Luxury and opulence in abundance, a cabin space to overwhelm and delight! Trimmed in beautiful factory optional MB Lex in Orion Grey Leather, (Code 158), the upholstery is spotlessly clean, commensurate with the low mileage covered. The ergonomically designed seats are well preserved and supremely comfortable with the desirable and optional electric memory heated seats. All bolsters are firm and fully intact, and only light stretching to the driver’s seat base is visible. All burr walnut cappings and other leather trim sections are pristine, as is the Orion Grey headlining. The functions and controls operate exactly as they should including the perfect LCD display for the trip computer, clock and outside temperature which often fails. Inside the immaculate boot area is the original warning triangle, complete tool roll, jack and unopened first aid kit, and even factory build stickers and the dealer supplied circular wheel changing card have been preserved! Impeccable comfort to all occupants with Mercedes-Benz build quality assured.



ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

The six-cylinder Mercedes V-engine of 2597cc displacement produces 170bhp at 5500rpm and 240Nm torque at 4500rpm to achieve a top speed of 139mph and 0-62 in just 9.3 seconds, impressive for a large executive machine. The exceptionally clean engine bay remains exactly as Mercedes Benz intended and displays factory plates, stickers and panel stampings. The 5-speed automatic transmission with Speedtronic cruise control offers effortless cruising capabilities.



WHEELS, TYRES & BRAKES

Factory standard 16” eleven spoke style light alloy wheels are in excellent order with only very light scratches visible. Factory correct matching Pirelli P6000 215/55 R16 tyres are fitted all round, including the spare which has the coloured banding still visible. The anti-lock braking system with Brake Assist (BAS) offers hugely positive stopping power to install complete peace of mind.



HISTORY FILE

First registered on 23rd October 2000 by Mercedes-Benz Main Dealer Waterhouse Limited of Chelmsford, this example has covered just 44,074 miles from new with just one owner. A new vehicle order form and subsequent invoice is made out to the first and only keeper, successful businessman Mr Ronald Maylin, who paid £29,951.92 including factory options. The colossal history file is simply incredible and meticulously presented for the next owner, even including the original PDI checklist! The quality Mercedes-Benz A5 document wallet holds the service book with factory build card and nine stamped entries, the most recent in October 2016 at 42251 miles. All handbooks, guides and dealership literature are present along with two Mercedes remote fobs and the master key. Furthermore, a huge history folder contains many invoices for additional service and maintenance work as well as every MOT certificate carried out from the first in 2003 to present. Completing the history file are original sales brochures, options booklet and price lists. Not to be confused with the usual offerings, this beautifully preserved example is a credit to its one and only keeper, whose dedication to his pride and joy is certain to benefit the next fortunate owner.



MOT November 2018, HPI Clear.



To see a video of this car please copy the link below:



https://youtu.be/LlwvjApbq2c



To see a complete set of photographs of this car please copy the link below:



https://flic.kr/s/aHsmb3ZzNF



'Like us' or 'Follow us' for exciting new cars coming soon at KGF Classic Cars:



https://www.facebook.com/KGFClassiccars



https://twitter.com/KGFClassicCars

