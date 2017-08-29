2010 Mercedes-Benz E Class E200 Cdi Blueefficiency SE

1 PREVIOUS OWNER + 2 KEYS + FULL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR + HEATED SEATS + BLUETOOTH DAB + RARE MANAUL + DRIVES GOOD + Automatic Climate Control - Two -Zone, Heated Front Seats, Parktronic with Advanced Parking Guidance (Parking Space Measurement, Visual and Audible Steering Guidance), 16in Alloy Wheels (4) - 5 - Twin - Spoke Design 225/55 Tyres with Locking Wheel Bolts, Alarm System, Audio 20 Radio with Single CD Drive (MP3 Compatible) and Aux - in Socket, Bluetooth Interface for Hands - Free Telephony, Electric Windows (4) - One - Touch Opening and Closing Including Obstruction Sensors, Front Seats with Electrical Height/Back Adjustment, Full Hold Function, Rain - Sensing Wipers, Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
