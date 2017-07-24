Mercedes - Benz CLS63 AMG Performance Package

car description

The CLS marked Mercedes-Benz's return to the executive-size coupe market after the E Class coupe went out of production. Marketed as a four-door coupe, the CLS was designed by the American automotive designer, Michael Fink. According to Mercedes the CLS-class was produced to combine the "strong, emotive charisma" of a coupe with the "comfort and practicality" of a saloon. The range topping CLS 63 AMG ‘Performance package’ is powered by a 5.5 litre V8 Bi-Turbo engine producing a staggering 550bhp this offers sports car performance with 0-60mph in just 4.2 seconds but with limousine comfort.

The CLS 63 AMG ‘Performance Package’ offered here at Hofmann’s is 2012 “12 plate” finished in Obsidian Black metallic with Black Passion leather. This stunning two owner example has covered just 63189 miles and boasts a full Mercedes-Benz service history, the latest of which was carried out at Brooklands on 24/07/2017.

Over and above the comprehensive standard specification this beautiful example had nearly £20,000 worth of factory options added which include – Performance pack, Memory package, Luxury Package, AMG Performance suspension, Electric glass sunroof, Dynamic multicontour front seats, L