loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MERCEDES CLS CLS320 CDI 2006

Compare this car
£6,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Upgrades - Leather Upholstery, Mercedes-Benz Audio 50 APS (CD Rom Nav), Heated Front Seats, 3 months warranty, Next MOT due 12/02/2018, Last serviced on 07/11/2016 at 87,865 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Automatic Climate Control, Speedtronic Cruise Control, Tinted Glass - Green, Electric Front Seats, Metallic Paint, Mercedes-Benz Audio 20 Radio/Single CD and Telephone Keypad, Rain Sensing Wipers with One - Touch Wiper Function, Electric Windows (4), Alarm System, Upholstery - Biarritz Fabric Upholstery with Side Bolsters in Leather, 17in Alloy Wheels (4) - 5 Twin Spoke Design 8.5J x 17 with 245/45 Tyres. 4 seats,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305951
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    22/08/2017
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    92983 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.987
  • Engine Model
    CLS320 CDI
Email Dealer >>

Riverbank Road, Sunderland
Sunderland, SR5 3JJ, Tyne and Wear
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed