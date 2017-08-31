loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES CLS CLS250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT 2013

£18,995
car description

OBSIDIAN BLACK METALLIC WITH ANTHRACITE LEATHER;;7 SPEED AUTOMATIC : SPEEDTRONIC CRUISE CONTROL : REAR VIEW CAMERA;COMAND NAVIGATION : HEATED SEATS : ACTIVE PARK ASSIST : BI XENON LIGHTS;HARMON KARDON LOGIC 7 SOUND SYSTEM : STOP START FUNCTION : ;PRIVACY GLASS : AMG SPORTS PACKAGE : 19" AMG ALLOY WHEELS : DAB RADIO;LED DAY RUNNING LIGHTS : BLACK ASH GLOSS WOOD TRIMS : ;;HPI CLEAR : 6 MONTHS WARRANTY : PART EXCHANGE WELCOME;;2 YEAR WARRANTY ON THIS MERCEDES ONLY GBP 250 EXTRA

Accessories

Adjustable Steering Wheel AMG Alloys AMG Bodykit Auto Dip Rear View Auto Lights Auto Wipers Bi Xenon Headlights Bluetooth Phone Conn Climate Control COMAND Cruise Control DAB Radio Daytime LED Running Lights Elec Folding Mirrors Electric Adjustable Seats Folding Rear Seats Harmon Kardon Sound Heated Door Mirrors Heated Seats Isofix System Leather Interior Lumbar Support Metallic Paint Multi Function Steering Wheel Paddle Shift Parktronic Power Tailgate Privacy Glass Rain Sensor Reversing Camera

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308825
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    31/08/2017
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    41000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.143
  • Engine Model
    CLS250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT
130 Bristol Road , Gloucester
Gloucester, GL1 5SQ, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

