MERCEDES CLS CLS250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY 2013

2013 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS250 CDi BLUEEFFICIENCY AUTOMATIC 4 DOOR SALOON FINISHED IN OBSIDIAN BLACK METALLIC PAINT WITH A BEAUTIFUL FACTORY UPGRADED SAND BEIGE NAPPA LEATHER INTERIOR ;ONE PREVIOUS CAREFUL LADY OWNER PURCHASING THE VEHICLE BRAND NEW IN 2013 FOR OVER GBP 50,000 AND THEN SUPPLIED TO IT'S CURRENT OWNER BY MERCEDES-BENZ "APPROVED USED" IN 2016 AT JUST 14,821 MILES ;2 YEARS LATER AND BEING USED ONLY AS A SUNDAY VEHICLE , IT HAS COVERED A MERE 3,000 EXTRA MILES , ALWAYS GARAGED AND METICULOUSLY CARED FOR , THIS IS TRULY AS CLOSE TO BUYING A USED CAR IN "NEW CAR" CONDITION THAT YOU WILL FIND ANYWHERE ;COMPLETELY UNMARKED AND ORIGINAL BOTH INSIDED AND OUT ( NOT EVEN A STONE CHIP ) AND THE ALLOY WHEELS STILL WEARING THEIR ORIGINAL FACTORY FINISH AND FACTORY FITTED MICHELIN SPORT 3 TYRES ;AMAZING VALUE BEING OFFERED FOR SALE AT AT FRACTION OF IT'S PRICE WHEN NEW;;7 Speed G-Tronic Automatic Gearbox with Economy and Sport Modes plus Optional Use Tiptronic Function with Steering Wheel Paddle Shifts;18" Inch Five-Spoke Alloy Wheels still Wearing their Original Factory Finish and in Unmarked Condition;Tyre Condition - Still Wearing All Four Original Factory Fitted Michelin Pilot Sport 3 Tyres;Brand New and Unused Spare Wheel and Jack Kit;Automatic Bi-Xenon Headlight Function with Powerwash plus LED Daytime Running Lights;Park Distance Control Sensors both Front and Rear with Visual and Audible Display ;CLS Body Styling to Include Exterior Chrome Pack;Automatic Rain Sensing Windscreen Wiper Function;Electronically Adjustable and Heated Wing Mirrors with Powerfold Function;ABS Braking with Auto Brake Assist , Hold and Hill Start Assist Features;Full Extended Sand Beige Leather Interior Complimented by Walnut and Brushed Chrome Packs;Factory Upgraded Full Electronically Adjustable Front Seats with Triple Heat Settings;Premium Multi-Media Stereo System with Full MP3 Facility to Include Bluetooth and USB Connections plus Additional 12v Outlets and Colour LCD Display;Fully Intergrated Bluetooth Telephone System with Voice Command , Steering Wheel Controls and Colour Display;Factory Fitted Becker Map Pilot Colour Satellite Navigation System with Optional Use Linguatronic Voice Control;DAB Radio Tuner plus CD Player with Additional 6 Disc CD Changer System;Dual Zone Digital Climate Control Incorporating Automatic Air Conditioning;Electric Windows both Front and Rear - All One-Shot Lowering with Safety Ant-Trap / Autoreverse Protection;Full Cruise Control with Speed Limiter Function plus ASR Traction Control System;Nappa Leather Trimmed 3-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel with Chrome Insert;Speed Variable Power Assisted Steering;Mercedes-Benz Stop / Start Technology;Centre Console Controller Dial for Sat Nav , Stereo and Information Centre;Remote Central Deadlocking , Immobiliser and Alarm System;Full On-Board Computer and Driver Information Centre;ISOFIX Child Seat Mounting Points on Both Outer Rear Seats plus Child Locks;Reach and Rake Adjustable Steering Column;Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System;Original Factory Fitted Overmats Present. ;;SUPPLIED WITH ALL HANDBOOKS / MANUALS / SALES INVOICES AS RECEIVED WHEN NEW , BOTH ORIGINAL REMOTE KEY FOBS , CLEAR HPI REPORT , 12 MONTHS MOT AND AN UP TO DATE FULL SERVICE HISTORY RECORD ;THE VERY BEST AVAILABLE ;LOW RATE FINANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ;CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED