Mercedes CLS Class CLS CLS220 D AMG LINE 174 BHP

Body: Coupe Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 7,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2016 (66) Doors: 4 Engine Size: 2.1 Finished in: OBSIDIAN BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR 19" alloys
mercedes cls class cls220 d amg line 174 bhp black alloy-wheels black-leather diesel 2016 leather black-interior fast german cls-class saloon v8 dark-interior
United Kingdom
As the first in a line of modern four-door coupes, the original CLS help...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...