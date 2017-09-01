MERCEDES CLS CL55 AMG 2005

car description

2005/55 Mercedes CLS55 AMG 5.5 V8 Supercharged finished in the most desirable Obsidian Black, 4 Door Coupe, 5 Speed Auto, Full Service History, MOT till 2018.;;Full Service History, Original Mercedes Wallet, Mercedes Owner’s Manual, Service History Booklet, New suspension air compressor fitted using genuine Mercedes parts.;;19" Lightweight AMG Alloys, Sat Nav, COMAND System, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Harmon Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, AMG Instrument Cluster, AMG Steering Wheel with Speedshift Gear Buttons, AMG Stainless Steel Pedals, AMG Nappa Leather Sport Seats with AMG Badging, Multi-Contour Drive Dynamic Seats, AMG Door Sill Plates, 4-Zone Digital Climate Control, Airmatic Suspension with Sport and Comfort Settings, AMG Floor Mats, Electric Steering Adjustment, Cruise Control/Speed Limiter, Linguatronic, Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror and Drivers Door Mirror, Electric Memory Seats and Mirrors, 6-Disc CD Changer, Parktronic – Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Visual/Audible Guide, Bluetooth Phone Prep, Electric Tailgate Release, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System;;A well-presented example of a Mercedes CLS55 with a good spec all around, Excellent tyres all around and in good cosmetic condition and drives fine with no hesitation from any of the components whatsoever, a true V8 power plant.;;Must be seen to be appreciated.;;HPI Clear / Part Exchanges Welcome;;07940712851