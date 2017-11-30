MERCEDES CLS 3.0 CLS350 CDI Blue Efficiency 2011

car description

RAC INSPECTED AND APPROVED. Top Brand Cars Are Delighted To Offer This Fantastic Mercedes CLS350 CDI Blue Efficiency Coupe, Finished In Metallic Black With Black Leather Interior, This Vehicle Is Complimented By A Full Mercedes Service History, Specification Includes: Satellite Navigation, Parktronic With Active Park Assist, Reversing Camera, Sunroof, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Electric and Heated Seats With Memory Function, Electric Folding Mirrors, Harmon Kardon Speakers, Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Automatic Lights and Wipers, Bluetooth Hands Free, DAB Radio, 18 Inch Wheels, Part Exchange Welcome, Debit/Credit Cards Accepted, Please Call For More Information, VIEWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, WE ARE FSA APPROVED AND CAN OFFER NO DEPOSIT AND LOW RATE FINANCE, HP/PCP/LEASE PURCHASE.