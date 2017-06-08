MERCEDES-BENZ CLS ML350 CDi BlueTEC Sport 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: ML350 CDi BlueTEC Sport 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38353 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Metallic Grey
Satellite Navigation, Parking Sensors Front And Rear, Privacy Glass, 19" Alloy Wheels, Half Leather, Four Wheel Drive, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Automatic Headlamps, Automatic Wipers, Service History, Physical Car Available Viewing Today, Photographs Of Actual Car, CD Player, Electric Windows Front And Rear, Electric Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Metallic Paint, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash Wipe, Adjustable Steering Column, Front Cup Holders, Height Adjustable Drivers seat, Interior Lights, Leather Steering Wheel, Outside Temperature Indicator, Rear Head Rests, Split Folding Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Automatic, Dual Airbags, Isofix, Remote Central Locking, Rear Child locks
Evans Halshaw Ford Burnley
Burnley, BB102AP, Lancashire
United Kingdom