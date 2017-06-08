Mercedes-Benz > CLS

car description

Variant name:CLS220 D AMG LINE PREMIUM ,Derivative:C218 ,Variant: CLS220 D AMG LINE PREMIUM PLUS PACK Shooting brake, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, 19 Inch Alloys, Privacy Glass And More Due in stock and the best value in the Uk we have a stunning Mercedes CLS 220 CDi AMG LINE PREMIUM PLUS PACK Shooting Brake Estate. Offered in Obsidian Black metallic with Black leather this car represents staggering Value. Priced as many cars with out the Premium Plus Pack this car benefits from a Panoramic glass sunroof, 19 inch alloys, Privacy glass, Service October 2017 by Mercedes this car arrived in part exchange at a Porsche main agent and as the agent only sells Porsche we were delighted to bring it into our inventory. One only and at a unrepeatable price and savig a incredible Circa £25000 on list price new. Please call as soon as you see this advertisement we cannot find another.