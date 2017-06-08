Mercedes-Benz > CLS

Accessories

Attention assist,Multi function trip computer,Outside temperature gauge,Parktronic system,Remote boot release,Service indicator (ASSYST PLUS),Speed sensitive power steering,Speedtronic cruise control,Auxiliary input socket in glovebox,DAB Digital radio,Aero wiper + intermittent function,Auto dimming interior and driver's door mirror,Body coloured bumpers,Chrome trimmed radiator grille,Elec heated + adjust door mirrors,Electric front/rear windows with one touch/anti pinch,Headlight washers,Heat insulated glass,Heated windscreen wash system,LED daytime running lights,Rain sensor,2 bag hooks in luggage compartment,2 rear folding headrests and two 3 point seatbelts,Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor,Centre armrest and door handle illumination,Chrome finish door release handles,Courtesy light switch-on with door unlocking,Door sill panels with stainless steel inlays,Electric front seats,Front centre armrest with storage compartment,Front cupholders,Front height/angle adjust neck pro active head restraints,Front seat back map pockets,Height/reach adjust steering wheel,Interior rear light/integral reading lights,Isofix rear child seat fastenings,Load securing rings in luggage compartment,Luggage net for passenger footwell,Multi function steering wheel,Rear armrest with storage + cupholders,Steering column gear selector,Steering wheel gearshift paddles,Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors,ABS with Brake Assist,Adaptive brake system,Curtain airbags,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,ESP with ASR,Front seatbelt force limiters,Front side airbags,Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system,Rear seatbelt warning indicator,Seatbelt pre-tensioners,Warning triangle and first aid kit,Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser,Locking wheel bolts,Remote central locking,Space saver spare wheel