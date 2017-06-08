loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Mercedes-Benz CLS

Map

car description

Variant name:CLS350 CDI ,Derivative:C219 ,Variant: CLS350 CDI

Accessories

Electric drivers seat & exterior mirrors with memory,Media Interface,7G-Tronic automatic with tipfunction & speedtronic cruise control,Exterior mirrors - electrically folding,Automatic climate control,Technical modifications (10),Adaptive brake lights,Heated front seats,COMAND - integrated 6 disc CD/DVD changer,Collapsible spare wheel,Telephone pre-wiring with hands-free facility,18" alloy wheels (4) - 5-spoke design,Passenger seat electrically adjustable with memory,Memory package,Heated windscreen washer system,Multi-function steering wheel with trip computer,Automatic child seat recognition sensor,Parktronic - audio and visual parking aid,Tyre-change toolkit,Wood trim - Dark burr walnut (gloss finish)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403804
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    KP59NFO
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    48209 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2009
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£0

Cobridge Road,Stoke,
ST1 5JP
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!