Mercedes-Benz > CLS

Variant name:CLS350 CDI ,Derivative:C219 ,Variant: CLS350 CDI
Electric drivers seat & exterior mirrors with memory,Media Interface,7G-Tronic automatic with tipfunction & speedtronic cruise control,Exterior mirrors - electrically folding,Automatic climate control,Technical modifications (10),Adaptive brake lights,Heated front seats,COMAND - integrated 6 disc CD/DVD changer,Collapsible spare wheel,Telephone pre-wiring with hands-free facility,18" alloy wheels (4) - 5-spoke design,Passenger seat electrically adjustable with memory,Memory package,Heated windscreen washer system,Multi-function steering wheel with trip computer,Automatic child seat recognition sensor,Parktronic - audio and visual parking aid,Tyre-change toolkit,Wood trim - Dark burr walnut (gloss finish)
Cobridge Road,Stoke,
ST1 5JP
United Kingdom