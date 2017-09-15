loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz CLS

£23,450
car description

Variant name:CLS 350 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY 4dr Tip Auto ,Derivative:CLS350 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY ,Variant: CLS350 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY

Accessories

Attention assist,Multi function trip computer,Outside temperature gauge,Parktronic system,Remote boot release,Service indicator (Active Service System PLUS),Speed sensitive power steering,Speedtronic cruise control,Auxiliary input socket in glovebox,DAB Digital radio,USB/aux input socket,Aero wiper + intermittent function,Automatic dimming door mirrors,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlights with high beam assist,Body coloured bumpers,Chrome trimmed radiator grille,Electric front/rear windows with one touch/anti pinch,Electric heated + adjustable door mirrors,Headlight washers,Heat insulated glass,Heated windscreen wash system,LED daytime running lights,Rain sensor,Twin chromed exhaust pipes,2 bag hooks in luggage compartment,2 rear folding headrests and two 3 point seatbelts,Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor,Centre armrest and door handle illumination,Chrome finish door release handles,Courtesy light switch-on with door unlocking,Door sill panels with stainless steel inlays,Electric front seats,Front centre armrest with storage compartment,Front cupholders,Front height/angle adjust neck pro active head restraints,Front seat back map pockets,Height/reach adjust steering wheel,Interior rear light/integral reading lights,Isofix rear child seat fastenings,Luggage net for passenger footwell,Multi function steering wheel,Rear armrest with storage + cupholders,Steering wheel gearshift paddles,Storage compartment under load area floor,Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors,Adaptive brake system,Anti lock brake system with Brake Assist,Curtain airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electronic Stability Program with Anti Skid Control,Front seatbelt force limiters,Front side airbags,Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system,Rear seatbelt warning indicator,Seatbelt pre-tensioners,Warning triangle and first aid kit,Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser,Locking wheel bolts,Remote central locking,Space saver spare wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325650
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    BL13RCF
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    11809 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 2013
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
St Johns Road,Stourbridge,
DY8 1ET,
United Kingdom

