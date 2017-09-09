Mercedes-Benz > CLS

Accessories

Active park assist with parktronic system,Attention assist,Bluetooth interface for hands free telephone,Collision prevention assist plus,COMAND online HDD Nav with media interface; radio/CD/DVD/MP3; 8" screen; linguatronic voice control; 10GB music register; memory card slot,Multi function trip computer,Outside temperature gauge,Remote boot release,Service indicator (Active Service System PLUS),Speed sensitive power steering,Speedtronic cruise control,DAB Digital radio,Harman Kardon sound system with 14 speakers and amplifier,SD card slot,USB/aux input socket,AMG bodystyling,AMG boot lid spoiler in body colour,Automatic dimming door mirrors,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlights with high beam assist,Body coloured bumpers,Chrome door handles,Electric folding door mirrors,Electric front/rear windows with one touch/anti pinch,Electric glass sunroof,Electric heated + adjustable door mirrors,Headlight washers,Heated windscreen wash system,Intelligent LED headlight system with active cornering lights,LED daytime running lights,LED rear lights,Radiator grille with integral star and 1 louvre in diamond design,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Tinted glass,Visible twin exhaust tailpipe in bumper,2 rear head restraints,3 spoke flat bottom AMG steering wheel in nappa leather with red stitching,Ambient lighting,AMG floor mats with red leather edging,AMG sports seats,Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor,Centre armrest and door handle illumination,Courtesy light switch-on with door unlocking,Dual zone climate control,Easy-pack folding rear seat backrests,Front and rear door pockets,Front centre armrest with storage compartment,Front cupholders,Front height/angle adjust neck pro active head restraints,Front seat back map pockets,Heated front seats,Height/reach adjust steering wheel,Illuminated glovebox,Interior rear light/integral reading lights,Isofix rear child seat fastenings,Leather gear knob,Lockable glovebox,Multi function steering wheel,Rear armrest with storage + cupholders,Sports pedals with stainless steel surfaces and rubber studs,Steering wheel gearshift paddles,Storage compartment under load area floor,Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors,Memory pack A - CLS,Multi-contour seat pack A - CLS,Adaptive brake system,Anti lock brake system with Brake Assist,Brake callipers with Mercedes-Benz lettering + perforated brake discs,Child proof door locks,Drivers knee airbag,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electronic Stability Program with Anti Skid Control,Front and rear curtain airbags,Front side airbags,Hill start assist,Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system,Rear seatbelt warning indicator,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Warning triangle and first aid kit,Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser,Keyless Go access/ignition system,Locking wheel bolts,Remote central locking,19" AMG 7 twin spoke light alloy wheels,Tyre repair kit