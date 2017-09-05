loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz CLS

£19,995
car description

Variant name:Diesel Coupe AMG Sport ,Derivative:AMG Sport ,Variant: 3.0 CDI CLS 350 Sport AMG Blue F Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 3.0 CDI CLS 350 Sport AMG Blue F Sal finished in Grey with matching interior. Specification includes speedtronic cruise control, entertainment, seats, driver information, elec heated + adjust door mirrors, headlight washers, multi function trip computer, rain sensor, rear seatbelt warning indicator, remote central locking, seatbelt pre-tensioners, steering wheel gearshift paddles, sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, twin chromed exhaust pipes, usb/aux input socket, warning triangle and first aid kit, wheels - spare, heated windscreen wash system, height/reach adjust steering wheel, interior lights, isofix rear child seat fastenings, led daytime running lights, locking wheel bolts, multi function steering wheel, electric front seats, drivers knee airbag, dual stage driver/passenger airbags, front centre armrest with storage compartment, front cupholders, front seat back map pockets, front side airbags, adaptive brake system, auto dimming door mirrors, auto dimming rear view mirror, body coloured bumpers, brakes, centre armrest and door handle illumination, chrome trimmed radiator grille, curtain airbags, dab digital radio, space saver spare wheel and speed sensitive power steering.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310449
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    KT13VVF
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    28685 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2013
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Crossgates Road,Dunfermline,Halbeath
KY11 7EG,
United Kingdom

