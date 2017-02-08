Mercedes-Benz > CLS

car description

Satellite Navigation, Full Leather, Electric Seats, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Front Centre Armrest, Auto Lighting, Isofix, Child Locks, Air Bag, ABS, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, MP3 Player, CD Player, Radio, Stereo, Alloy wheels Click on this car for full specification. You can find more photos, enhanced specification, Service history, Log book and the HPI certificate on our web site. For a no obligation test drive, finance quote or part-exchange valuation call us today. This car has been inspected by trained technicians and passed a multi-point inspection. For a hassle, haggle free buying experience and drive away the same day visit Big Motoring World today.Award winning Big Motoring World stocks up to 2,000 BMW, Mercedes, Audi and VW cars