Mercedes-Benz CLS

£8,290
Variant name:CLS320 CDI ,Derivative:C219 ,Variant: CLS320 CDI

Outside temperature gauge,Remote boot release,Service indicator (ASSYST PLUS),Speed sensitive parameter assisted steering,10 speakers,Automatic rain sensing wipers,Body colour electric folding/heated door mirrors,Body coloured bumpers,Electric windows,Front fog lights,Headlamp assist,Heated windscreen washers,12V socket in rear of vehicle,Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor,Courtesy lights and reflector lights (4),Front and rear dimmable ambient interior lighting,Front centre armrest/storage,Front door sills with Mercedes lettering,Front height/angle adjust neck pro active head restraints,Front seat back map pockets,Front seats with lumbar support,Height adjustable rear head restraints,Height/reach adjustable steering column,Interior rear light/integral reading lights,Load securing rings in luggage compartment,Multi function steering wheel + trip computer,Particle filter,Rear armrest with storage + cupholders,Stainless steel door sills,Storage compartment below front seats,Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors,3 point front seatbelts with pre-tensioners,ABS with Brake Assist,Airbags - windowbags,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,ESP with ASR,Front side airbags,Height adj front seatbelts/belt force limiters,Hill hold control,Hill start assist,Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system,Rear three point seatbelts x 2,Tyre pressure warning,Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser,Locking wheel bolts,Remote central door locking,Space saver spare wheel

  • Ad ID
    235640
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    AO08WVM
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2008
  • Mileage
    77867 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2008
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Beveridge Way,King's Lynn,
PE30 4NB,
United Kingdom

