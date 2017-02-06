loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz CLS

£20,990
car description

Variant name:CLS350 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT ,Derivative:X218 ,Variant: 3.0 CLS350d CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport Shooting Brake 7G-Tronic Plus 5dr

Accessories

Silver, 2 owners, Becker Map Pilot Navigation System, Parktronic with Active Park Assist, Speedtronic Cruise Control, Linguatronic Voice Control for Navigation, Automatic Climate Control - Two -Zone, DAB Digital Radio Tuner, Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System, Bluetooth Interface for Hands - Free Telephony, Alarm System, Audio 20 with Media Interface and 6 - Disc CD Changer (MP3 Compatibility), Front Seats with Electric Adjustment, Rain - Sensing Wipers, Metallic Paint, 18in Alloy Wheels (4) - 5 - Spoke Design with 255/40 Tyres, Electric Windows (4), Upholstery - Black Leather. 5 seats, £20,990

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235177
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    WJ63AHP
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    51827 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2013
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
Yeoford Way,Exeter,Marshbarton Trading Estate
EX2 8LB,
United Kingdom

