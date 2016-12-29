Mercedes-Benz > CLS

Variant name:CLS350 CDI GRAND EDITION ,Derivative:C219 ,Variant: 3.0 CLS350d CDI Grand Edition 7G-Tronic 4dr
Silver, 4 owners, Climate Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Tyre Pressure Control, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Alloy Wheels (18in), Paint Metallic, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Tinted Glass (All Round), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Upholstery Leather, Rain Sensor. 4 seats, Clark Motorchoice - Proud To Be Part Of The John Clark Motor Group, £14,495 p/x welcome
Abbotswell Road,West Tullos,
AB12 3AD,
United Kingdom
