Mercedes-Benz > CLS

Variant name:Cls Amg Coupe AMG ,Derivative:AMG ,Variant: CLS63 AMG S Tip Auto Finished in Obsidian black metallic with full black Passion leather interior
OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR
AMG Night pack to include exterior mirror housing, front apron trim strip and front spliter, rear apron trim strip, tailpipe trims and side sill panel inserts all in gloss black.
19” AMG 10 spoke Matt black alloy wheels
360 degree camera
Tracking system
Privacy glass
Tinted rear tail lights
Gloss black front and rear branding
STANDARD FEATURES
Comand online to include HDD satellite navigation with 3D map display, Bluetooth connectivity, internet preparation DVD player and Mercedes apps. Electric panoramic sunroof
Parktronic system with active park assist
AMG performance steering wheel
LED multibeam intelligent headlights
Harman Kardon Logic 7 surround system
Remote closing boot
Electric multi contour seats
Heated seats
AMG illuminated door entry sills
Keyless go
High beam assist
Speedtronic cruise control
Voice control
Auto dimming rear view mirror
Red brake calipers
Black Piano interior trim
Luxury digital climate control
Tyre pressure monitoring
More power and more upgrades, this facelift CLS63 AMG now badged as an AMG S producing 577bhp, 28hp more than the CLS63. Our car is offered in exceptional condition and has covered 14200 miles. Car comes complete with a full Mercedes Benz main dealer service history and the balance of Mercedes Benz’s manufacturer warranty until April 2018
Alexander House,Boroughbridge,Barr Lane Ind Estate
YO51 9LS,
United Kingdom
With 604bhp from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, by some margin this i...
Few affordable cars from the 1980s boast such a fantastic racing pedigre...