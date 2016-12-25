loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz CLS

Compare this car
£55,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Cls Amg Coupe AMG ,Derivative:AMG ,Variant: CLS63 AMG S Tip Auto Finished in Obsidian black metallic with full black Passion leather interior

OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR

AMG Night pack to include exterior mirror housing, front apron trim strip and front spliter, rear apron trim strip, tailpipe trims and side sill panel inserts all in gloss black.
19” AMG 10 spoke Matt black alloy wheels
360 degree camera
Tracking system
Privacy glass
Tinted rear tail lights
Gloss black front and rear branding

STANDARD FEATURES

Comand online to include HDD satellite navigation with 3D map display, Bluetooth connectivity, internet preparation DVD player and Mercedes apps. Electric panoramic sunroof
Parktronic system with active park assist
AMG performance steering wheel
LED multibeam intelligent headlights
Harman Kardon Logic 7 surround system
Remote closing boot
Electric multi contour seats
Heated seats
AMG illuminated door entry sills
Keyless go
High beam assist
Speedtronic cruise control
Voice control
Auto dimming rear view mirror
Red brake calipers
Black Piano interior trim
Luxury digital climate control
Tyre pressure monitoring

More power and more upgrades, this facelift CLS63 AMG now badged as an AMG S producing 577bhp, 28hp more than the CLS63. Our car is offered in exceptional condition and has covered 14200 miles. Car comes complete with a full Mercedes Benz main dealer service history and the balance of Mercedes Benz’s manufacturer warranty until April 2018

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223411
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    BD15WPU
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    14200 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2015
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    5.5
Email Dealer >>

Alexander House,Boroughbridge,Barr Lane Ind Estate
YO51 9LS,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed