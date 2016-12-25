Mercedes-Benz > CLS

car description

Variant name:Cls Amg Coupe AMG ,Derivative:AMG ,Variant: CLS63 AMG S Tip Auto Finished in Obsidian black metallic with full black Passion leather interior



OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR



AMG Night pack to include exterior mirror housing, front apron trim strip and front spliter, rear apron trim strip, tailpipe trims and side sill panel inserts all in gloss black.

19” AMG 10 spoke Matt black alloy wheels

360 degree camera

Tracking system

Privacy glass

Tinted rear tail lights

Gloss black front and rear branding



STANDARD FEATURES



Comand online to include HDD satellite navigation with 3D map display, Bluetooth connectivity, internet preparation DVD player and Mercedes apps. Electric panoramic sunroof

Parktronic system with active park assist

AMG performance steering wheel

LED multibeam intelligent headlights

Harman Kardon Logic 7 surround system

Remote closing boot

Electric multi contour seats

Heated seats

AMG illuminated door entry sills

Keyless go

High beam assist

Speedtronic cruise control

Voice control

Auto dimming rear view mirror

Red brake calipers

Black Piano interior trim

Luxury digital climate control

Tyre pressure monitoring



More power and more upgrades, this facelift CLS63 AMG now badged as an AMG S producing 577bhp, 28hp more than the CLS63. Our car is offered in exceptional condition and has covered 14200 miles. Car comes complete with a full Mercedes Benz main dealer service history and the balance of Mercedes Benz’s manufacturer warranty until April 2018