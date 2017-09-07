loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS Diesel CLS 350d AMG Line Premium 4dr 9G-Tronic Auto

£30,998
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: Diesel CLS 350d AMG Line Premium 4dr 9G-Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17109 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Diamond Silver Metallic

Mercedes-Benz CLS Diesel Coupe Finished in Diamond Silver Metallic Specification Includes Smartphone integration package,Apple CarPlay,Reversing Camera,Memory Package,Easy-Pack Quickfold - rear seats split folding 1/3:2/3,Electric glass sunroof,Technical modifications (06),EU6 emissions standard,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,ECO start/stop function,Premium Package,

  • Ad ID
    312750
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17109 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
Mercedes-Benz of Grimsby
DN377LG,
United Kingdom

