loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MERCEDES-BENZ CLS Diesel CLS 350d AMG Line Premium 4dr 9G-Tronic Auto

Compare this car
£38,060
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: Diesel CLS 350d AMG Line Premium 4dr 9G-Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 200 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: designo Diamond White Metallic

Accessories

Mercedes-Benz CLS Diesel Coupe Finished in designo Diamond White Metallic Specification Includes Remote Online,Smartphone integration package,Apple CarPlay,Android Auto,Reversing Camera,Memory Package,Easy-Pack Quickfold - rear seats split folding 1/3:2/3,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Communications module (UMTS) for the use of Mercedes connect me servic,Live Traffic Information,Electric glass sunroof,Technical modifications (07),Privacy glass,EU6 emissions standard,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,ECO start/stop function,Premium Package,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313348
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    200 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
Email Dealer >>

Mercedes-Benz of Boston
Boston, PE217NY, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed