MERCEDES-BENZ CLS Diesel CLS 350 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 4dr Tip Auto

£19,782
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: Diesel CLS 350 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 4dr Tip Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 53069 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Obsidian Black Metallic

Mercedes-Benz CLS Diesel Coupe Finished in Obsidian Black Metallic Specification Includes Reversing Camera,LED daytime running lights,Omit model designation,Multi-function 3-spoke sport leather steering wheel,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Particle filter,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Roof liner in black fabric,Adaptive High Beam Assist,LED Intelligent Light System - high-performance headlamps,19 AMG alloy wheels (4) - 5-spoke design with burnished Titanium Silv,AMG bodystyling,Technical modifications (04),Enhanced anti-theft protection,Emission control system with Euro 5 technology,AMG sports package,COC document EU5 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,Tyre-change toolkit,Live Traffic Information,Cornering Light System,Belt buckle with switch,AMG floor mats,

  • Ad ID
    321602
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    53069 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
Mercedes-Benz of Boston
Boston, PE217NY, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

