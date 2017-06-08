loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MERCEDES-BENZ CLS Diesel CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 4dr Tip Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: Diesel CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 4dr Tip Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33000 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Diamond white metallic

Accessories

Mercedes-Benz CLS Diesel Coupe Finished in Diamond white metallic Specification Includes LED daytime running lights,Multi-function 3-spoke sport leather steering wheel,Becker MAP PILOT,Audio 20 with Media Interface and 6 - disc CD changer,Roof liner in black fabric,Adaptive High Beam Assist,LED Intelligent Light System - high-performance headlamps,19 AMG alloy wheels (4) - 5-spoke design with burnished Titanium Silv,AMG bodystyling,Technical modifications (04),Heated seats - front,Enhanced anti-theft protection,Emission control system with Euro 5 technology,AMG sports package,CoC document EU5 without Reg. Cert. Part II,Identification label under windshield,Cornering Light System,Belt buckle with switch,AMG floor mats,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    406019
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    33000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£17,909

Mercedes-Benz of Boston
Boston, PE217NY, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!