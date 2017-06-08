MERCEDES-BENZ CLS Diesel CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 4dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: Diesel CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 4dr Tip Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33000 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Diamond white metallic
Mercedes-Benz CLS Diesel Coupe Finished in Diamond white metallic Specification Includes LED daytime running lights,Multi-function 3-spoke sport leather steering wheel,Becker MAP PILOT,Audio 20 with Media Interface and 6 - disc CD changer,Roof liner in black fabric,Adaptive High Beam Assist,LED Intelligent Light System - high-performance headlamps,19 AMG alloy wheels (4) - 5-spoke design with burnished Titanium Silv,AMG bodystyling,Technical modifications (04),Heated seats - front,Enhanced anti-theft protection,Emission control system with Euro 5 technology,AMG sports package,CoC document EU5 without Reg. Cert. Part II,Identification label under windshield,Cornering Light System,Belt buckle with switch,AMG floor mats,
Mercedes-Benz of Boston
Boston, PE217NY, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom