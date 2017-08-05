MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS63 AMG Auto

Accessories

FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE - Jack Henry Group have to offer this monster spec'd 2 Owner CLS63 AMG which has over Â£24k of optional extras. The car benefits from a full service history and was last serviced at 05/08/2017 at 59k. White, The car is finished in the best colour combination of pearlescent white with full black leather interior. The car features optional extras including Performance Package, exterior carbon trim package, interior carbon trim package, Front massaging seats and much more. SPECIFICATION Harman/Kardon LOGIC 7 Surround Sound System, AMG Rear Axle Limited-Slip Differential, TV Tuner, AMG Performance Package, AMG Performance Steering Wheel with Alcantara, AMG Carbon Fibre Interior Trim, AMG Exterior Carbon-Fibre Trim Package, AMG Ride Control Performance Suspension, Electric Glass Sunroof, Comfort-Ventilated Front Seat, AMG illuminated Door Sill Panels, Telephone Pre-Wiring with Hands-Free Facility, Metallic Paint - Diamond White, Ambient Lighting, Dynamic Multi-Colour Seat Package, 19in AMG Alloy Wheels (4) - 5 - Triple - Spoke Design Painted in Titanium Grey with High - Sheen Finish (Front 255/35 Tyres and Rear 285/30 Tyres) and Locking Wheel Bolts, DAB Digital Radio Tuner, Front Seats - Heated, Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Navigation System with TMC (Traffic Message Channel), Linguatronic Voice Control for Navigation, Luxury Automatic Climate Control - Two Zone, with Digital Display, Parktronic with Active Park Assist, Speedtronic Cruise Control, Rain - Sensing Wipers, Bluetooth Interface for Hands - Free Telephony, Tinted Glass All Round, Drivers and Front Passenger Seats - Electrically Adjustable with Memory, Metallic Paint, Electric Windows (4), Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System, Radio, Single CD MP3 Compatibility, 7in Colour Display, Alarm System, Upholstery - Nappa Leather Jack Henry Group offer a wide range of HP & PCP finance packages to suit your needs. If you would like one of our team to take your details, book you a test drive or simply give you a price on your part exchange then please contact us. For more information please call us on 01622 844479.