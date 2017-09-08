loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS350 D AMG LINE PREMIUM PLUS Automatic

£35,800
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS350 D AMG LINE PREMIUM PLUS Automatic Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10729 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Leather Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Brake Assistance (EBA), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Adaptive Forward Headlights, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Electric Seat Adjustment, Heated Front Seats, Front Parking Sensor, Intelligent Parking Assist, Rear Parking Sensor, Rain Sensitive Wipers, CD Radio, DAB Radio, Front Fog Lights, USB and AUX, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Remote Boot Release, Fuel Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cupholders, Metallic Paint, First Aid Kit, Front Armrest

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315041
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10729 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
Mercedes-Benz York
YO304WW,
United Kingdom

