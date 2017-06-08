MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS350 D AMG LINE Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS350 D AMG LINE Automatic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21363 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: GREY
COMPREHENSIVE SERVICE HISTORY, Please call our team now for a unique personalised video presentation, Full Leather Memory Seats, Heated Front Seats, 19` AMG Alloy Wheels, DAB Radio, Satellite Navigation, Anti Lock Brakes, DAB Digital Radio, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Cruise Control and Speed Limiter, Climate Control, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Brake Assistance (EBA), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Remote Central Locking, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Adaptive Forward Headlights, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Electric Seat Adjustment, Front Fog Lights, USB and AUX, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Fuel Computer, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Front Armrest, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Power Tailgate
JCT600 Mazda Leeds
Leeds, LS126AN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom