MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS350 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS350 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT Automatic Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 40218 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Iridium silver metallic
LED daytime running lights,Multi-function 3-spoke sport leather steering wheel,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,3 years of free map updates,Roof liner in black fabric,Adaptive High Beam Assist,LED Intelligent Light System - high-performance headlamps,19 AMG alloy wheels (4) - 5-spoke design with burnished Titanium Silv,AMG bodystyling,Technical modifications (04),Heated seats - front,Enhanced anti-theft protection,Emission control system with Euro 5 technology,AMG sports package,CoC document EU5 without Reg. Cert. Part II,Identification label under windshield,Tyre-change toolkit,Cornering Light System,Belt buckle with switch,AMG floor mats,
Mercedes-Benz of Basingstoke
Basingstoke, RG216YH, Hampshire
United Kingdom