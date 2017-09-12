MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS350 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS350 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 52501 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Red
Electric Sunroof, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Sat Nav, Bluetooth Telephone, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cruise control, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, AMG body styling, LED daytime running lights, Rain Sensing Wipers, Climate Control, Voice Control, iPod Connectivity, Aux input, USB interface Electric Sunroof, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Sat Nav, Bluetooth Telephone, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cruise control, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, AMG body styling, LED daytime running lights, Rain Sensing Wipers, Climate Control, Voice Control, iPod Connectivity, Aux input, USB interface All cars + 196.39 admin Fee.
Big Motoring World
West Malling, ME195PL, Kent
United Kingdom
As the first in a line of modern four-door coupes, the original CLS help...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...