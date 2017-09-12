loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS350 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT Auto

£20,500
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS350 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 52501 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

Electric Sunroof, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Sat Nav, Bluetooth Telephone, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cruise control, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, AMG body styling, LED daytime running lights, Rain Sensing Wipers, Climate Control, Voice Control, iPod Connectivity, Aux input, USB interface All cars + 196.39 admin Fee.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    322509
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    52501 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
Big Motoring World
West Malling, ME195PL, Kent
United Kingdom

