MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS350 6000 WORTH OF EXTRAS Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS350 6000 WORTH OF EXTRAS Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 65000 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Air Conditioning,Alloy Wheels,Bluetooth Phone Prep,CD Player,Climate Control,Electric Memory Seats,Electric Mirrors,Electric Windows,Front Fog Lights,Immobilser,Leather Seats,Parking Sensors,Satellite Navigation,STUNNING EXAMPLE THAT MUST BE SEEN AND DRIVEN FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE TOYS CALL NOW 02920226260+++NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE+LOW RATE FINANCE+50 CAR DEALERSHIP+AWARD WINNING CUSTOMER SERVICE

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413401
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    65000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3498
  • Engine Model
    3498
Greenaway Autos Ltd
CF381PW
United Kingdom

