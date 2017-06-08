MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS350 6000 WORTH OF EXTRAS Auto

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS350 6000 WORTH OF EXTRAS Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 65000 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: Silver
Air Conditioning,Alloy Wheels,Bluetooth Phone Prep,CD Player,Climate Control,Electric Memory Seats,Electric Mirrors,Electric Windows,Front Fog Lights,Immobilser,Leather Seats,Parking Sensors,Satellite Navigation,STUNNING EXAMPLE THAT MUST BE SEEN AND DRIVEN FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE TOYS CALL NOW 02920226260+++NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE+LOW RATE FINANCE+50 CAR DEALERSHIP+AWARD WINNING CUSTOMER SERVICE
Greenaway Autos Ltd
CF381PW
United Kingdom