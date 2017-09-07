MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS320 CDI Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS320 CDI Tip Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 90000 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: SILVER
Good condition inside & out., Automatic Climate Control, Speedtronic Cruise Control, Tinted Glass - Green, Electric Front Seats, Metallic Paint, Mercedes-Benz Audio 20 Radio/Single CD and Telephone Keypad, Rain Sensing Wipers with One - Touch Wiper Function, Electric Windows (4), Alarm System, Upholstery - Biarritz Fabric Upholstery with Side Bolsters in Leather, 17in Alloy Wheels (4) - 5 Twin Spoke Design 8.5J x 17 with 245/45 Tyres. 4 seats, Silver,
J D Haynes Car Sales
Castleford, WF101PW, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
