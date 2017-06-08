MERCEDES-BENZ CLS Cls320 Cdi Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: Cls320 Cdi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 94000 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Alarm, CD Player, Metallic Paintwork, Alloy wheels, 2007 Volvo C30 SE Sport Manual. -Full Service History. -MOT till Jan 2018. -Two previous owners. -Old and new MOT's. -Volvo pack with instructions and service book.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419704
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    94000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
£3,470

A.M.C Automatic Specialists
Erith, DA81QL, Kent
United Kingdom

