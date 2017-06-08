loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 26185 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: White

Sat Nav, Full Leather, Bluetooth Telephone, Electric Sunroof, Heated Seats, Cruise control, LED daytime running lights, Rain Sensing Wipers All cars + 196.39 admin Fee.

  • Ad ID
    402711
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    26185 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
£20,000

Big Motoring World
West Malling, ME195PL, Kent
United Kingdom

