MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS220 BLUETEC AMG LINE Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS220 BLUETEC AMG LINE Automatic Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13029 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Diamond White Metallic
AMG Bodystyling, Leather Upholstery, 19` AMG Multispoke alloy wheels, COMAND online Satellite Navigation, DAB digital radio tuner, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Climate Control, LED Intelligent Light System - high-performance headlamps, Mirror Package, Ambient lighting, Intelligent Parking Assist, Front Parking Sensor, Rear Parking Sensor, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Brake Assistance (EBA), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Remote Central Locking, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Adaptive Forward Headlights, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Rain Sensitive Wipers, CD Radio, Front Fog Lights, USB and AUX, Remote Boot Release, Leather Steering Wheel, First Aid Kit, Ask about our EXPRESS COLLECTION option - Drive away within 48 hours of order, Ask for a personalised video
Mercedes-Benz York
YO304WW,
United Kingdom
