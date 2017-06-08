loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 63 [557] 4dr Tip Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 63 [557] 4dr Tip Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11885 Engine Size: 5461 Ext Color: Designo Hyacinth Red

Accessories

COMAND On-Line System, DAB Digital Radio, Universal Media Interface, Active Parking Assist, Memory Package, Mirror Package, Ambient Lighting, Luxury Climate Control, Air Conditioning, LED Intelligent Light System, LED High Performance headlamps, Heated Screen Washers, Full Leather, Heated Front Seats, AMG 19" Alloy Wheels, AMG Ride Control Control Sports Suspension, LED Daytime Running Lights, Speedtronic Cruise Control, Remote Central Locking, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Electric Windows Front and Rear, Bluetooth Connectivity, Automatic Headlights, Body Coloured Bumpers, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Sport Grill (with central Star), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    406064
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11885 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    5461
  • Engine Model
    5461
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£38,991

Mercedes-Benz of Glasgow
G40DH
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!