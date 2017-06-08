MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 63 4dr Tip Auto (AMG Performance Pack! Sunroof! ++)

Accessories

Finished in Palladium Silver Metallic Paint!, Upgrades - AMG Performance Package, Electric Glass Sunroof, Memory Package, Harman/Kardon LOGIC 7 Surround Sound System, Easy-Pack Quickfold, Reversing Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - 19" Alloy Wheels, Satellite Navigation, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Front Seats, DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth with Music Streaming, DVD Function, Internet via Smart Phone, Automatic Lights and Wipers, Paddle Shift, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Electric Adjustable Front Seats with 3x Drivers and Passengers Memory, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, CD/Radio/Aux/USB/MI/SD, Electric Windows and Mirrors with Power Folding Mirrors, Iso-Fix. 4 seats, Grey, Privately owned. This vehicle will be sold with the benefit of a 36 month extended warranty, subject to usage, charged at an additional 995 therefore the total invoice price is . Part exchange considered and 'Anywhere in the UK' delivery service. Debit/credit cards accepted. Low rate internet finance facilities available. For full information pack including several photos, detailed specification and service history records, please call one of our sales team or email sales@williamsgroupltd.co.uk