MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 350d AMG Line Premium Plus 4dr 9G-Tronic Auto

£40,719
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 350d AMG Line Premium Plus 4dr 9G-Tronic Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1501 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Diamond White

Accessories

Demonstrator, Saving of over 13000 from New, Premium Plus Package, Sunroof, Metallic Paint, Active Parking Assist, Bluetooth Connectivity, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Reversing Camera, Memory Package, Attention Assist, Electric Glass Sunroof, Remote Boot Release Facility, Keyless Drive, Comfort Package, Parktronic, ParkAssist, Multi Steering Wheel Control, Cup Holder, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Electric Mirrors, COMAND Navigation, DAB Digital Radio, AMG Body Kit, AMG 19" Alloy Wheels, DVD Player, Heated Front Seats, Heated Screen Washers, Ambient Lighting, Sports Pack, Adaptive Brake System, AMG Floor Mats

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314283
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1501 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
Mercedes Benz of Ayr
Ayr, KA80LL, South Ayrshire
United Kingdom

