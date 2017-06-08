loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 350d AMG Line Premium 4dr 9G-Tronic Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 350d AMG Line Premium 4dr 9G-Tronic Automatic Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1301 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Selenite Grey Metallic

PREMIUM PACKAGE, SUN ROOF, MEMORY SEATS, SPLIT FOLDING SEATS, FULL LED INTELLIGENT HEADKLIGHTS, 19` MULTISPOKE ALLOY WHEELS, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Adaptive brake lights, AMG bodystyling, Auto dimming door mirrors, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights with high beam assist, Body coloured bumpers, Chrome door handles, Elec heated + adjust door mirrors, Electric folding door mirrors, Electric front/rear windows with one touch/anti pinch, Electric glass sunroof, Front fog lights, Headlight washers, Heated windscreen wash system, Illuminated door handles, Intelligent LED headlight system with active cornering lights, LED daytime running lights, LED rear lights, Radiator grille with integral star and 1 louvre in diamond design, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Tinted glass, Visible twin exhaust tailpipe in bumper, 1/3 to 2/3 split folding rear seats, 2 rear head restraints, 3 spoke flat bottom AMG steering wheel in nappa leather, Adjustable lumbar support, Ambient lighting, AMG floormats, AMG sports seats, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Courtesy light switch-on with door unlocking, Dual zone climate control, Easy-pack folding rear seat backrests, Front and rear door pockets, Front centre armrest with storage compartment, Front cupholders, Front height/angle adjust neck pro active head restraints, Front seat back map pockets, Heated front seats,

  • Ad ID
    417415
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1301 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
£35,124

Mercedes-Benz York
YO304WW
United Kingdom

